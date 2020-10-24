It's only the third week of October but the Christmas feeling should just be right around the corner, and what better present to ask from Santa than a snazzy Mini John Cooper Works GP by Manhart? We hope you've been good this year because this isn't just any ordinary JCW GP – this is Manhart we're talking about, after all. Donning a British Racing Green paint job with striking red highlights, this JCW GP has been appropriately named the F350, in which the "F" probably stands for fast and the 350 is the actual horsepower (we're joking in the former and not the latter) and was built in collaboration with Beek Auto Racing from the Netherlands.

Gallery: Christmas Comes Early With Manhart F350 Mini JCW

17 Photos

Inspired by Great Britain's motorsport history and traditions, this Manhart F350 wears the aforementioned special colors, working well with the already aggressive kit on the base JCW GP. In fact, each F350 will sport a unique livery, ensuring exclusivity with each model. This just happens to have the holiday cheer going on. There are some more Manhart touches in the form of racing and decorative stripes, too, as well as 19-inch Concave One alloys. Of course, the rather sporty looks would be nothing without actual performance, and Manhart delivers on all fronts.

Save Thousands On A New MINI Hardtop MSRP $ 24,250 MSRP $ 24,250 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The performance gain from the B48 mill, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger, goes up to 350 hp (260 kW) and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm), a significant boost from the original 301 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters) of torque in the regular Mini John Cooper Works GP. This is thanks to an ECU remap and a Manhart intercooler. To let that engine sing,and still meet emissions standards, Manhart has equipped this F350 with a gasoline particle filter replacement pipe and a cat-back exhaust system with four-stage flap control by their friends at Remus.

Keeping things planted is a set of lowering springs, dropping this F350 by 20 millimeters ta the front and 15 millimeters at the rear. Additionally, Manhart offers three versions of fully adjustable coilovers from AST Suspension in the Netherlands. Those looking to purchase performance parts for their Mini John Cooper Works GPs can expect more stuff from Manhart in the coming months, and their close relationship with Beek Auto Racing means an even wider selection of goodies for an already smoking hot hatch.