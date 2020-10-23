FCA's three-year agreement with the Canadian auto workers union Unifor reveals that there are three new variants of the Dodge Charger and Challenger are on the way as part of a $50 million investment into the Brampton Assembly factory. In addition, the site will continue building the Chrysler 300.

The announcement of the union deal didn't offer any specific details about the new Charger and Challenger variants. However, it indicates that these long-lived vehicles are sticking around for a while longer.

After models like the Hellcat, Redeye, and Demon, it's hard to imagine how much further Dodge could take these vehicles. The company recently renewed the trademark for Cuda, suggesting the revival of that 1970s muscle car's name at least as a possibility. There was also a long-going rumor about a track-focused Challenger ACR, but Dodge allegedly dropped the idea because the car required too big of an overhaul to be viable.

FCA also agrees to create a multi-energy vehicle architecture that would be able to support plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. The Windsor Assembly Plant also receives a retooling to be able to produce EVs. In total, these two investments would be $1.35 billion to $1.50 billion CAD.

"FCA has maintained a strong footprint in Canada for nearly a century. Over the last decade, we have invested over $4 billion in our Canadian manufacturing facilities, more than any other OEM in the country and it is our intention to maintain this leadership," said Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of FCA North America. With this agreement, FCA's Canadian division is also creating 2,000 new jobs in the country.