The Mini Cooper 1499 GT and Mini Countryman Oxford Edition debut in the US to make their respective models a bit more special. Both editions come loaded with equipment, too.

The 1499 GT takes inspiration from the Mini 1275 GT from 1969 and retails for $27,040 (plus an $850 destination fee). The modern one uses the entry-level 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine making 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes standard with a six-speed manual or there's an optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The 1499 GT features a Midnight Black Metallic exterior with gold stripes running down the lower body. There's Piano Black trim for the grille frame, door handles, headlight surrounds, and taillight trim. There are also John Cooper Works components for both bumpers, side skirts, rear spoiler, and door entry plates. It rides on 17-inch black wheels with five pairs of spokes.

Inside, there's a mix of Carbon Black Dinamica and cloth upholstery. There are John Cooper Works Sports seats. The driver grips a JCW perforated leather steering wheel with Chili Red stitching. The cabin features Piano Black trim and an Anthracite headliner. The 1499 GT comes with amenities like dual-zone automatic climate control and a 6.5-inch infotainment display with navigation.

The Mini Countryman Oxford Edition loads the wagon with equipment, and it retails for $26,500 or $28,500 with all-wheel drive (plus an $850 destination fee). The model gets 18-inch wheels in either a Silver or Black finish. Inside, there's an anthracite headliner, heated front seats, and automatic climate control. The vehicle also has the equipment of the Classic Trim, including leatherette upholstery, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.