For lots of people, the dreaming is almost as fun as the owning. And fans of the 2021 Ford Bronco two- and four-door get to treat themselves to some fun fantasies, courtesy of a Build and Price tool that went live early Friday morning. Joining the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport configurator that has been live since July, the build-your-own for the big Bronco should be a joy to both prospective owners and armchair enthusiasts alike.

The Bronco’s Build and Price comprises all seven available trims – Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and First Edition – allowing customers to visualize the different color combinations and features available on the SUV. At the absolute upper limits of 2021 Ford Bronco pricing is the already-sold-out First Edition four-door, which starts at $61,605 and rises to $63,995 when including a $1,495 destination charge and $895 worth of colors and options. Predictably, you can't add much to the First Edition; it's already fully loaded with the Sasquatch package and other goodies.

If you haven't already ordered a First Edition, a wallet-saving starting price might ease whatever FOMO you might feel. Ticking every single box on a 2021 Bronco Wildtrak four-door, which starts at $49,475, results in a comprehensively and luxuriously equipped high-spec off-roader that costs $61,685. At the other end of the spectrum is the $28,500 base two-door – adding $1,495 destination and a $4,995 Sasquatch package (ultra-low 4.7:1 final-drive ratio, 35-inch tires, a lifted suspension, and mandatory 10-speed automatic transmission) brings the total tally to a reasonable $35,785.

Among the more neutral hues are Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, or classic Ford colors Oxford White and Shadow Black. Antimatter Blue is a new color for the Bronco two- and four-door SUV, joining a weathered-looking Cactus Gray and a muted teal Area 51 on the more contemporary side of the color spectrum. A deep, rich Rapid Red Metallic Tintcoat (borrowed from the Mustang) and Ford-signature Race Red join the palette.

Befitting the legendary heritage of the Bronco, Ford will also offer retro-flavored Velocity Blue and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat. Lightning Blue, a lustrous hue recalling the Ford badge, will be a First Edition exclusive on the Bronco, tying it in with Ford Performance models like the Shelby GT350 and F-150 Raptor.

A split vintage/modern personality shows up on the interior. For example, Bronco designers spent time with real-world off-road enthusiasts, collecting artifacts from the side of the trail to inform the appearance and function of the new SUV. Among the trinkets was an old baseball glove, which inspired the Bronco’s available leather interior that should improve over time and emulate “the customer’s adventure prowess as the vehicle ages,” according to Missy Coolaset, the color and materials designer for the Bronco.

Taking lessons from those actual off-road customers, the styling team also made sure that the Bronco would be available with a washout interior, comprising mold-resistant, marine-grade vinyl upholstery and durable flooring with active drain plugs. Those features make cleanup after a long day (or week) on the trail a bit easier.

That’s more than enough information for now, so if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to spend the next several hours configuring our ideal Bronco. You should do the same.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Configurator