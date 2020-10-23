The Hummer nameplate is back as an electric truck – a complete opposite of its gas-guzzling predecessor. By now you should have heard about that with multiple coverages from media sites and a commercial aired during the World Series Game 1. But beyond the much-awaited return of the prodigal name and the hosts of tech toys that come with it, one of the most talked-about aspects of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is its pricing.

Of note, the Hummer EV will have a base price of $79,995 (due Spring 2024) while the Edition 1 version, which is the first Hummer EV up for grabs, can be had for $112,595. But will these prices retain when the vehicle reaches dealerships?

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

73 Photos

GMC guarantees that dealers won't be allowed to mark up their prices or even discount them. According to a report by Automotive News, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said that website prices will reflect in real life by the time the truck hits the showrooms.

"There will be no incentives. There will be no trickery," Aldred said on a call with investors as reported by Automotive News. "We are trying to construct a dealer margin in such a fashion that it really is a no-haggle price."

Dealer markups have become a common worry among American buyers. We've seen several instances of this, some even adding a ridiculous amount of money to the sticker price. Latest of which was with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that sells for $206,000, reflecting a $100,000 dealer markup.

With GMC's guarantee, those who have reserved for their 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1 will only have to worry about funding the hefty six-digit price tag – at least until the actual vehicle hits the showrooms by Fall 2021. Or so they say.