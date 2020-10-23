The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX puts down some hugely impressive numbers. Among the highlights are 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts), 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters), and a 4.5-second sprint to 60 miles per hour. But when it comes to fuel economy, the numbers are far less impressive. According to official EPA estimates, the TRX gets just 10 miles per gallon city, 14 highway, and 12 combined. Ouch.

But frankly, we expected abysmal fuel economy figures for the Ram TRX. The truck weighs 6,350 pounds (2,880 kilograms) and rides on 35-inch off-road tires. Also, the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat engine isn't much more efficient in other applications, either. The Charger and Challenger Hellcat models get 15 mpg combined and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gets 13 mpg combined. That may not sound like a lot, but at this level of gas-guzzling, the difference in fuel consumption between the TRX and Trackhawk is equal to that of a 38-mpg car and a 50-mpg car.

Efficiency Dodge Challenger Hellcat 12 City / 21 Highway / 15 Combined Dodge Charger Hellcat 12 City / 21 Highway / 15 Combined Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 11 City / 17 Highway / 13 Combined Ram 1500 TRX 10 City / 14 Highway / 12 Combined

Looking specifically at the Ram TRX's closest competitor, the Ford Raptor, the six-cylinder F-150 is noticeably more efficient. The Raptor achieves 15 mpg city, 18 highway, and 16 combined from its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter engine. To be fair to the Ram, the Raptor is 252 horses (188 kW) and two cylinders down on the TRX. But let's be honest – fuel economy figures probably don't mean much to prospective TRX owners anyway.

Those in the market for a 2021 Ram TRX will be happy to know the Hellcat-powered truck is all about performance, just not so much fuel economy. As we said, that supercharged V8 produces 702 hp and 650 lb-ft, propelling the super truck to 60 in under five seconds. The off-road kit is some of the toughest we've tested, able to tackle even the most unforgiving terrains. And if you find a long enough straight, the Ram TRX tops out at 118 mph.

