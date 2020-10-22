Fans of the Fast and Furious movie franchise are eagerly awaiting the ninth film to drop. Fast 9's release has been delayed to May 2021 because of coronavirus, but the high-octane action won't end there. A report from Deadline says two more Fast flics are planned after number nine, and they will wrap up the saga. In theory, anyway.

We say that because the franchise was expected to end with the tenth film. Following Paul Walker's death and the subsequent release of Fast 7 in 2015, franchise regular and de facto leader Vin Diesel announced the saga would wrap up with one final trilogy of films. The Fate of the Furious was number eight, hitting theaters in 2017 and setting us on a bizarre path of high-tech international terrorism that also introduced Toretto's unknown son.

When F9 finally arrives next year, it will go deeper into Toretto's "unknown" family with his younger, evil brother Jakob. It also brings back Han, a character who died in a spectacular explosion way back in Tokyo Drift, the third movie of the series. Of course, Han was sort-of reincarnated through the middle movies which were technically prequels to number three, though for F9 it appears he is actually reincarnated. If you're wondering what other characters might be resurrected, more on that in a bit.

The tenth film was slated to be the end, but stretching the saga with an additional movie could be something of a red herring. According to Deadline, the end of the arc might be a two-part storyline as opposed to a pair of stand-alone movies. This is certainly a theme in modern blockbuster franchises such as The Avengers, and with 20 years of history behind it when the ninth movie hits theaters in 2021, it's not like the Fast saga isn't lacking both in backstory and excessive drama for two more adventures.

Speaking of drama, Fast fans have been speculating about the return of Gisele (played by Gal Gadot) since Han's return was revealed in the F9 trailer. The character died saving Han at the end of the Fast 6, or at least, that's what we're led to believe. Since then, Gadot has achieved mega-stardom in Wonder Woman, but the report from Deadline suggests she could also make a comeback in the final Fast films.

In any case, long-standing franchise director Justin Lin is reportedly on-board for the finale. The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) lists Fast and Furious 10 as announced, but there's no mention of number 11. In the near-term, F9 is slated to finally hit theaters in the U.S. on May 28, 2021.