Even the base model comes loaded with impressive standard features.

The new 2021 Hyundai Elantra starts at $19,650 (before a $995 destination fee), and sales start this fall. Buyers who want all the bells and whistles can get the range-topping Limited Hybrid grade for $28,100. If performance is what you're after the N-Line packs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Even the base SE grade comes well equipped. There's a standard eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The safety technology suite includes forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, lane-follow assist, high beam assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and safe exit warning.

The SEL adds things like a proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-speaker stereo. This grade is also available with two option packages. The Convenience Package for $950 adds features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, and heated outside mirrors. 

Once someone specifies the Convenience Package, the Premium Package becomes available for an additional $2,100. It adds touches like 17-inch wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, LED taillights, a sunroof, turn signals on the side mirrors, 60/40 split rear seatback, and a power driver's seat.

The Elantra N-Line takes the equipment from the regular SEL model and replaces the powertrain with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts). It also has front brake rotors that are an inch bigger than the other models, 18-inch wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1, and a multi-link rear suspension. The body features tweaks like a revised grille, rear fascia, and LED taillights. 

The Limited trim level has everything from the SEL with the Convenience and Premium Packages plus a little more. The expanded safety tech includes parking collision-avoidance assist in reverse, parking distance warning when backing up, and highway drive assist. There's a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, but it uses wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rather than wireless with the smaller display. The system also supports voice recognition.

The range-topping Limited Hybrid gets an electrified powertrain in addition to a few other extra amenities. It has full LED taillights, memory for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats.

The table below shows pricing for the 2021 Elantra.

Trim Level Engine Transmission Price (Excluding $995 Destination Fee)
SE

2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder

 Intelligent Variable Transmission $19,650
SEL 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission $20,900
SEL + Convenience Package 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission $21,850
SEL + Convenience + Premium Package 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission $23,950
SEL Hybrid 1.6-Liter Four-Cylinder With Electric Motor 6-Speed DCT $23,550
N Line MT 1.6-Liter Turbocharged Four-Cylinder 6-Speed Manual $24,100
N Line DCT 1.6-Liter Turbocharged Four-Cylinder 6-speed DCT $25,200
Limited 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder Intelligent Variable Transmission $25,450
Limited Hybrid 1.6-Liter Four-Cylinder With Electric Motor 6-Speed DCT $28,100