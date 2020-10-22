The new 2021 Hyundai Elantra starts at $19,650 (before a $995 destination fee), and sales start this fall. Buyers who want all the bells and whistles can get the range-topping Limited Hybrid grade for $28,100. If performance is what you're after the N-Line packs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and the choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Even the base SE grade comes well equipped. There's a standard eight-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The safety technology suite includes forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, lane-follow assist, high beam assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, and safe exit warning.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra

38 Photos

The SEL adds things like a proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-speaker stereo. This grade is also available with two option packages. The Convenience Package for $950 adds features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, and heated outside mirrors.

Once someone specifies the Convenience Package, the Premium Package becomes available for an additional $2,100. It adds touches like 17-inch wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, LED taillights, a sunroof, turn signals on the side mirrors, 60/40 split rear seatback, and a power driver's seat.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line Sedan

84 Photos

The Elantra N-Line takes the equipment from the regular SEL model and replaces the powertrain with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts). It also has front brake rotors that are an inch bigger than the other models, 18-inch wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1, and a multi-link rear suspension. The body features tweaks like a revised grille, rear fascia, and LED taillights.

The Limited trim level has everything from the SEL with the Convenience and Premium Packages plus a little more. The expanded safety tech includes parking collision-avoidance assist in reverse, parking distance warning when backing up, and highway drive assist. There's a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, but it uses wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rather than wireless with the smaller display. The system also supports voice recognition.

The range-topping Limited Hybrid gets an electrified powertrain in addition to a few other extra amenities. It has full LED taillights, memory for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats.

The table below shows pricing for the 2021 Elantra.