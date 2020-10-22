The Honda NSX brought a lot of promise to the supercar world after its release in 2016. The latest example didn’t just bring back the household name, but also a trickle-down of hybrid hypercar technology to the supercar. While it delivered great initial performance, low sales numbers mean the Japanese automaker won’t sell the vehicle in Australian markets starting next year.

This news comes as Honda Australia is moving from its dealer-franchise setup to a centrally-managed model. In restructuring its business strategy, the NSX won’t be the only casualty down under – the Jazz and City will face the same fate.

“The NSX model information was taken down from the website a few weeks ago, as it’s no longer possible to place a new order for NSX,” said a spokesperson from Honda Australia.

After the current model was revealed in 2012 as a concept, it warmed the hearts of Honda fans worldwide. While exciting, it had big shoes to fill, as the original received input from Aryton Senna, one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history; a master of his craft, he brought his perfectionist ethos from the race track to the original NSX we all know and love.

The golden supercar came back as an all-wheel-drive hybrid sporting a 572-horsepower (427-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine connected to three electric motors and a dual-clutch transmission. While it was much heavier than the original due to its added hybrid tech – tipping the scales at 3,924 pounds (1,780 kilograms) – the vehicle’s impossibly low center of gravity, big downforce numbers, and torque vectoring systems serve to hide the extra mass.

Even with such a storied history, all good things must come to an end, and for Australia, that means the conclusion of the NSX. Along with axing the supercar, the Japanese automaker will move to a fixed pricing model in July of 2021 with all cars wearing a non-negotiable price tag set by Honda Australia. As unfortunate as this may be, sales numbers were so low that we’d wager most customers won’t notice the supercar’s absence.