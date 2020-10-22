It's been a while since we've last seen the next-gen Toyota Tundra. Earlier spy photos had shown a pickup with the front and rear ends covered in camouflage with the same cab as the current truck, and a new video from the TFLNow YouTube channel shows not much has changed. However, the new video does capture the Tundra towing a trailer, suggesting there's progress being made in the pickup's development.

The Tundra had fallen off our radar after a report from January of this year said that Toyota had delayed the new, next-gen pickup by two years. Rumors then suggested the pickup wouldn't arrive until late 2021 as a 2022 model, but it is in desperate need of an update. The current Tundra debuted in 2007, and Toyota updated it several times. However, it still trails Ford, Chevy, and Ram in the segment, and there's a new-generation F-150 arriving for the 2021 model year that's packed with sweet tech and new powertrains.

Gallery: Toyota Tundra Hybrid Spy Shots

26 Photos

There's a high chance that the new Tundra will lose its V8 when it does arrive. Instead, Toyota could replace it with a twin-turbocharged V6 as the pickup shifts to the automaker's new TNGA-F platform. Toyota's twin-turbo V6 should have a similar output to the F-150's 3.5-liter mill – 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque – and come from Lexus. There are also rumors Toyota could offer a hybrid V6 powertrain in the pickup as well, though that likely be reserved for higher-trim models.

We expect Toyota to give the Tundra a thorough refresh in the looks department, both inside and out, though we have no idea what that'll look like. There could also be a significant upgrade in the suspension department, judging by the odd camouflage below the truck's rear bumper. We do expect to see more of the Tundra in the coming months as we approach its reveal date. Hopefully, we'll have more information about its powertrains, too.