Back in September, Acura announced the arrival of the special RDX PMC Edition for the 2021 model year in Thermal Orange that would remind you of the NSX hybrid supercar. It's just in time for Halloween and the Japanese luxury marque has just announced the pricing for these limited-run, hand-built vehicles.

Per Acura's release, the RDX PMC Edition will be priced at $51,000, excluding the $1,995 destination charge. This is in line with the previous announcement that the crossover will be priced at the low $50,000.

Gallery: 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition

13 Photos

Now, why is this a bargain? The most expensive 2021 Acura RDX you can build would be the Advance Package with the Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system and optional 20-inch black diamond-cut alloy rims, priced at $51,430. Opt for the A-Spec trim and the price will go down to $48,608 at the expense of losing the 10.5-inch head-up display, rain-sensing wipers, and surround-view camera system.

As the Acura RDX PMC Edition is a marriage between the best of A-Spec and Advance Packages, it's the most equipped version of the crossover you can buy. Plus, the addition of PMC exclusive features like the 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a body-color grille surround, black chrome exhaust finishers, and gloss-black roof, side mirrors, and door handles. Thermal Orange is also endemic to the PMC Edition.

That $51,000 price tag pretty much gives you everything on the options list, and more. Moreover, each of the RDX PMC Edition units is hand-built in Ohio alongside the NSX.

The 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition is quite a bargain but if you want one, you might want to decide faster as only 360 units will be built for the United States, with Acura commencing the delivery by October 29, 2020.