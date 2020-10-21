First thing's first. What the heck is Watts to Freedom? In short, it's the GMC Hummer EV version of Tesla's Ludicrous Plus launch mode, both in function and in its gimmicky nature. What does that mean? Ludicrous refers to Ludicrous speed from the classic 1987 Sci-Fi spoof Spaceballs. Meanwhile, the acronym for GMC's Watts To Freedom is WTF, and we're sure you know what else that stands for. But wait, there's more

Engage WTF mode in the recently revealed GMC Hummer EV, and you won't just launch to 60 mph in three seconds. For starters, the truck will hunker down a couple of inches before putting its GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower (735 kilowatts) to the ground. That's a functional component of going fast, but less functional are the sounds that emanate from the Hummer EV's speakers and animations that pop up on its digital screens.

GMC doesn't offer a specific description of what this means, but the B-roll footage below takes us through the process starting at the 28-second mark. Once activated, a low-pitch humming sound reverberates through the speakers, and a snazzy animation on the main screen morphs to a third-person view of a Hummer EV poised on a space-themed runway. Meanwhile, the dash displays "Watts To Freedom" with stars and bars, along with a message that advises "repeated usage will cause accelerated wear on vehicle." The driver can choose cancel or let's go, which isn't quite as catchy as I want my mommy or bring it on but hey, you get the point.

Selecting let's go puts the system into motion. The truck lowers (which is also shown on the instrument display) and the driver is eventually prompted to press the brake and accelerator. This is the interactive part, as the driver must brake hard enough to get the all-important green checkmark to then floor it, all while the sound increases in both intensity and annoyance.

With the pedals mashed and the Hummer EV ready, release the brake and it's off to the races. Presumably, drivers will be concentrating on the road while sprinting to 60 mph, so they won't see the mini starfield flashing on the digital instrument board next to the speed readout. However, everyone will hear what sounds like the USS Enterprise going to warp speed through the speakers. At least it's more pleasant than the low-resonance buzzing that starts it all off.

Is the GMC Hummer EV fast? Yes, it certainly is. However, experiencing all the pomp and circumstance that's not at all similar to Tesla's various quirky Easter eggs could easily be considered gimmicky in the best of circumstances. We're at least curious to try it all in person as opposed to seeing a close-up on a video, but we suspect these aspects of WTF Mode might have more than a few people asking WTF GMC was thinking with all this.