Pitting the Tesla Model Y Performance against the Chevy Corvette C8 may seem ludicrous, but the automotive industry is a wild place right now. Automakers are racing to perfect the electric vehicle while also continuing to refine the combustion engine, and it’s creating strange paradoxes. A new video from the TLFCar crew pits the two dissimilar models against one another in a drag race, and it’s close.

Tesla doesn’t advertise its vehicles’ output, though TFLCar says the Model Y Performance creates around 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and just under 500 pound-feet (667 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s similar to the Corvette, which can produce up to 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. However, there are differences. The Model Y is hefty at 4,400 pounds (1,995 kilograms), while the Chevy weighs around 3,600 lbs (1,632 kg). The Corvette is rear-wheel drive compared to the Tesla’s all-wheel-drive setup.

The two get a nearly identical launch off the starting line, and it’s surprisingly close between the two until the finish. The Corvette does get a slight lead at the beginning, though shifting through the eight-speed automatic allowed the Tesla to close the distance between the two before taking a small lead. The Model Y only beats the Corvette by a bumper. The track’s high altitude could have certainly handicapped the Corvette, though we wouldn’t expect a wildly different outcome.

The performance ding is noticeable in the numbers. TFL recorded the Corvette hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.17 seconds while the Tesla Model Y recorded a 3.93-second time. TFL also raced the two around the publication’s home track. The Corvette set a new track record, nearly cracking the one-minute mark, though the Model Y was right behind it at 1:02.84 seconds.