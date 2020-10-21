The fully enclosed version of the EV is still several years away.

There's a practically 100-percent chance that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is going to spawn an SUV version that would enclose the pickup bed to increase the cabin's volume. This rendering from Top Electric SUV offers an idea of how it might look.

GMC has already offered an official teaser of the Hummer EV SUV. The design is exactly what you would expect by simply extending the roof to cover the cargo bed and having a very flat rear section. The company's image attaches a full-size spare tire to the back.

GMC Hummer EV - SUV

The Hummer EV SUV would likely retain much of the styling from the pickup. This means there's probably a forward-canted C-pillar. This element could keep the enclosed variant look a little less boxy by breaking up many of the body's purely horizontal and vertical lines.

Inside, the extra room inside the SUV should allow for another row of seating, boosting the interior occupancy to eight people. With this bench out of the way, there would be more cargo space.

Much like the old Hummer H2 SUT and SUV, expect the two body styles of the EV to be mechanically identical. With a GM-estimated 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) allowing for a claimed sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds, both of them should offer plenty of performance capability.

A debut date for the Hummer EV SUV is a complete mystery, but don't look for one in showrooms until after the pickup goes on sale in late 2021. With GMC preparing for a multi-year rollout for the truck, we might not see the fully enclosed variant for a while.

Source: Top Electric SUV

