General Motors made huge waves yesterday with the full debut of the revived Hummer. The storied nameplate now belongs to an all-electric truck with huge capability and a massive price tag. It’s definitely not for everyone but, apparently, there are more than enough customers willing to spend at least $112,595 for the Edition 1 model.

Electrek reports the 2022 GMC Hummer EV has been sold out for the first year on the market. Or, as the publication says, it’s been “reserved out” as no actual sales and deliveries are about to happen before the fall of next year. A quick look at GMC’s official reservations site shows a message that confirms the Edition 1 is not available anymore.

“If you would like to be added to the Edition 1 waitlist, please reserve another trim and click the waitlist box on the reservation form, and we will notify you if an Edition 1 becomes available,” the message reads. Basically, you can apply for some of the other trim levels but confirm you are open to pay extra and get the Edition 1 in case someone cancels his pre-order.

The Edition 1 will be the only model available for the 2022 model year. It’ll be joined by a more affordable EV3X model starting at $99,995 approximately a year after the Edition 1’s production begins. It’ll feature a three-motor powertrain and adaptive suspension.

In Spring 2023, we’ll get the $89,995 Hummer EV2X with a two-motor EV system and the same adaptive suspension. About a year later, in Spring 2024, there will be a new base model in the form of the two-motor EV2 model with a starting price of $79,995.