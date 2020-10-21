In late September this year, Genesis released the first teaser images of the GV70 - a brand new crossover the premium brand will launch soon as a rival for the Audi Q5 and the likes. We’ve seen it testing in a near-production form before and today we have a new batch of spy shots with the athletic utility from South Korea.

These new shots come from Europe and are believed to depict a sportier version of the GV70. The two massive exhaust pipes at the back hint at a more aggressive overall appearance and more power under the hood. Our spy photographers call it the GV70 Sport but the name hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Gallery: Genesis GV70 spy photos

10 Photos

This prototype is still testing with a considerable amount of body camouflage. There’s even a false panel attached to the boot lid that’s trying to fool your eye about the actual shape of the sloped roofline. That’s redundant though as Genesis has already revealed the coupe-like profile through the officially released teaser images.

The brand’s announcement from about a month ago didn’t include many technical details about the GV70 but it’s already known it’ll ride on a rear-wheel-drive platform. It’s probably a safe bet that the high-riding machine will borrow many of its technologies from the recently introduced G70 facelift, especially when it comes to the interior and its 10.25-inch infotainment system.

Depending on the market, there should be 2.5- and 3.5-liter turbocharged engines. Seeing the GV70 testing in Europe makes us believe there’s also a 2.2-liter diesel engine under development, while a fully electric variant should join the range towards the end of next year.

The ‘70’ family of Genesis will eventually grow to include the marque’s first-ever wagon labeled as the G70 Shooting Brake. The sleek GV70 should debut first before the year’s end with sales expected to begin in the first months of 2021.