When pricing for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 came out, the company outlined several options available for the new muscle car. Unfortunately, the automaker didn't offer pricing details for them. Now, the numbers are officially available to offer a better idea of how these upgrades affect what you're paying.

The available 10-speed automatic transmission will cost $1,595. It will replace the standard six-speed manual from Tremec. The gearbox will let owners toggle a rev-matching function for folks who won't be able to heel-toe themselves.

The Handling Package will be $3,500. It'll ride on 19-inch wheels with a Tarnished Dark finish that will measure 10.5 inches wide in front and 11 inches wide in the rear. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around them. The pack will also add adjustable strut top mounts and revised chassis tuning. A different front splitter and rear spoiler with a Gurney flap contribute to the vehicle producing 150 percent more downforce than a Mustang GT with Performance Pack Level 1.

Unlike Ford's original plan, buyers can now order the Handling Package with the automatic, rather than it being exclusive to vehicles with the six-speed. The automaker cites "significant customer feedback" as the reason for the expansion of availability.

"When we announced the return of Mach 1 this past June, we were happy to hear that fans of the Mach 1 Handling Package wanted it with an automatic trans because we as a team thought it was a great idea too," said Nick Terzes, Mustang vehicle integration supervisor. "We listened to the customer and went back to make their ask a reality so now all Mach 1 owners can experience everything the Handling Package has to offer."

The Appearance Package will be $1,000. It'll let buyers pick from red, white, or orange accent stripes and black stripes on the hood and side of the body. The option will also provide access to the Fighter Jet Gray exterior color.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will have a base price of $51,720 (plus a $1,195 destination fee). Deliveries will begin in the US and Canada in the spring of 2021.