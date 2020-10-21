There’s nothing necessarily wrong with the term “station wagon” and yet it feels a bit outdated when the car in question is a mighty Audi RS6 Avant. It’s still a family hauler at the end of the day, but there aren’t a lot of wagons out there that sound like Ingolstadt’s long-roof beast. The Stig experienced the sheer lunacy of the all-in-one machine with the Four Rings by flogging it around the Top Gear test track.

The RS6 has always been a force to be reckoned with in a straight line, but this video goes to show Audi’s ultimate family car in the latest C8 generation is not too shabby in a corner either. It’s no Miata levels of sharpness, but then again, it weighs roughly twice as much. There’s some noticeable understeer here and there, but it’s not the end of the world.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS6 Avant

73 Photos

That twin-turbo V8 4.0-liter engine generates more than just a raspy soundtrack as it also happens to make 591 horsepower and a colossal 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. There could be an even more powerful version planned as Audi hasn’t ruled out a Performance model with a hybrid setup that would also be applied to an RS7 Performance.

RS6 Avant fans in North America have been begging Audi to bring the speedy wagon stateside for many years and now it’s finally available. At a starting price of $109,000, this complete package certainly doesn’t come cheap, but few other cars in the world can tick so many boxes for the ideal one-car garage.

The prohibitive price tag makes the RS6 Avant out of reach for a lot of people, which is why many fast wagon aficionados would want the smaller RS4 Avant to arrive in North America as well. To give you an idea about how much it would cost, there’s a €36,000 gap between the two in its domestic market Germany.