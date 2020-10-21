Arguably Volkswagen’s prettiest car, the Arteon received a nip and tuck earlier this year bringing subtle styling changes inside and out. The sleek liftback now has a price tag in the United States where customers will have to pony up an extra $1,000 over the pre-facelifted model.

Math starts at $36,995 for the entry-level SE model, followed by the midrange SEL R-Line at $41,595 ($43,395 with 4Motion), and the AWD-only SEL Premium Line at $46,995. These prices do not include the $1,195 destination fee.

The US-spec Arteon lineup is disappointingly slim compared to the Euro model where you can get the more appealing MQB-based Passat alternative with additional gasoline and diesel engines. Sadly, the model for North America won’t be offered in the high-performance R specification, nor will VoA bring the more practical Shooting Brake and its own R version. On the Old Continent, there's also a plug-in hybrid for eco-conscious buyers.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

20 Photos

In other words, buyers are stuck with the liftback and its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The four-pot TSI works exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to either the front axle or all four wheels. Standard mechanical goodies include the adaptive damping system and the XDS cross-differential lock at the front and rear.

For the 2021 model year, VW is installing a digital instrument cluster and its latest infotainment system (MIB3) with an eight-inch screen. Also standard are rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, three-zone automatic climate control, and keyless entry. The base Arteon SE comes generously equipped with 12-way heated front seats and a new leather-wrapped steering wheel, not to mention 18-inch wheels and LED lights front and rear.

Go for the flagship version and you’ll get 20-inch wheels and a swanky 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers, along with a massaging driver’s seat and rear-seat climate controls. The SEL Premium R-Line also packs ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, as well as an electric tailgate and additional safety kit.

The 2021 Arteon will begin to arrive at US dealers in the coming weeks.