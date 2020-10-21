Last month, Chevrolet released the visualizer for the 2021 Corvette to give you a quick peek at what's new in the second model year of the C8. But that's just about it – the visualizer didn't have the pricing, so speccing your future mid-engine sports car will leave you drooling and guessing for the price tag.

Fret not as the Golden Bow Tie brand has officially put its build and price configurator for the 2021 Chevy Corvette, both for the coupe and Corvette convertible models.

Gallery: 2021 Chevy Corvette Visualizer

11 Photos

You may now build and price the 2021 Corvette to your heart's content. Be patient, though, as you will need to wait a while before your vehicle arrives at your doorstep. According to reports, an 18-month waiting time is expected due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, causing shortages in parts. So yes, if you really want to get your hands on the latest Corvette, you need to wait it out.

What's new with the 2021 Corvette? Two new body colors are available, namely Silver Flare Metallic (seen above) and Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat. The latter is a $995 premium option. The Stinger stripe, a $500 option, now comes in three colors: Carbon Flash/Edge Red, Carbon Flash/Edge Yellow, and Carbon Flash/Midnight Silver. Full-length body stripe, which is priced at $995, gets new Blue, Orange, Red, and Yellow color options.

As for the cabin, Sky Cool Gray/Yellow Strike interior color is added, while wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity becomes standard across the range. A Buckle To Drive safety feature is also standard, which won't allow you to drive if you haven't buckled up for more than 20 seconds.

Also new for 2021 is the availability of the Magnetic Selective Ride Control outside the Z51 Performance Package. This feature adds $1,895 to your build price.