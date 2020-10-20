The overlap between the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and other Mustang variants, like the GT350, is well documented. Ford is making space in its lineup for the Mach 1's return, though it's coming at a cost. The Bullitt, GT350, and the GT Performance Pack 2 are all being discontinued for 2021, though Ford is adamant the Mach 1 will pack a performance punch, saying that it's close to the GT500 "from a handling standpoint."

How close? According to Mustang brand manager Jim Owens in an interview with Ford Authority, the Mach 1 will be "very, very close to the GT500" on a short road course, adding that it's "within spitting distance" of the top-tier Shelby. However, Owens quickly noted the GT500's advantage on longer courses thanks to its supercharged 5.2-liter V8. The mill makes 760 horsepower (566 kilowatts) compared to the Mach 1's 480-hp (358-kW) powered 5.0-liter V8. The 5.0-liter pairs with either a Tremec six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

25 Photos

The Mach 1 will represent the pinnacle of performance for Ford's 5.0-liter mill, though the model is borrowing a ton from the automaker's parts bin. For example, the Mach 1 features heat exchangers from the GT350 while Ford took the GT500's rear-axle coolers for the new Mustang variant. Even the front and rear subframes are Shelby spec with a ton of upgrades made o the suspension. Ford Icons Director Dave Pericak did say the Mach 1 will be Ford's "most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever."

The Mach 1 is doing a lot for Ford, and its price reflects that. When it arrives, it'll start a $52,915 (including destination). That's about $4,000 more expensive than the Bullitt, $9,000 cheaper than the GT350, and far below the 2020 GT500's $74,095 starting price. The Mach 1's limited-run production could also see dealers add exuberant mark-ups.