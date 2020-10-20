Motor1.com reader Dmitry spotted this Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp in California, and he was kind enough to share his photographs with us. The option package makes the crossover appear a little more rugged with some subtle tweaks.

The $2,500 Basecamp package tweaks the Atlas' exterior to add a Satin Silver and Anthracite front bumper guard, Anthracite fender extensions with splash guards, and Satin Silver rear valance. The rugged body kit company AirDesign supplies these parts to Volkswagen.

Gallery: Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Spy Shots

7 Photos

As an additional option for the Basecamp, there are $1,000 Fifteen52 Traverse MX 17-inch wheels that are available with either a Frosted Graphite or Radiant Silver finish. It features 10 short spokes and a beadlock-style rim around the outside.

The equipment for the production Basecamp is a bit more modest than the original concept from the 2019 New York Auto Show. That version also had a 1.5-inch suspension lift using H&R components. There was also a big roof rack with an LED light bar at the front of it. Adding these items to the package available for customers might have made this option a little more attractive to folks looking to go off-road.

Buyers can either get the Basecamp accessories either as a complete package or a la carte. To get the special badge that's visible in these pictures, you have to get the full kit. The pieces are currently only available on the 2021 Atlas, not on previous model years or on the Atlas Cross Sport.

The Atlas received a styling refresh for the 2021 model year. The changes included a more upright front end and an expanded array of equipment on the inside.