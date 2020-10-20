We’ve seen a total of zero spy shots with the resurrected Hummer, and the few teasers published by GMC haven’t exactly been revealing. The long wait is nearly over as the wraps are coming off later today when the “world’s first all-electric supertruck” will show whether it has what it takes to go after the Tesla Cybertruck.

Ditching its gas-guzzling past, the all-new Hummer will ride the truck wave and also try to bank on the growing demand for EVs. GMC has disclosed some juicy numbers to ease the wait, promising up to 1,000 horsepower and an unbelievable 11,500 pound-feet (15,592 Newton-meters) of torque. However, the latter number is likely the amount of torque at the wheels, so it is motor torque multiplied through the transmission's drive ratio.

Crazy torque number aside, the revival of the Hummer will have some serious pulling power courtesy of up to three electric motors enabling a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in three seconds. That’s supercar-like acceleration in a vehicle that certainly won’t be as light as some of the high-end performance machines from Italy or Britain.

GMC has shown us some of the aces up its sleeve, including a nifty Crab Mode that will turn all four wheels in the same direction. Available as optional equipment, the four-wheel steering system should make what we assume will be a large vehicle easier to maneuver, especially when parking in a tight spot. We’re hoping to learn more about this feature during tonight’s reveal.

The company has been tight-lipped about the range offered by the zero-emissions Hummer, but we do know it will benefit from GM’s newly developed Ultium batteries. Co-developed with LG Chem, these battery packs will have enough juice for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) and support 350-kW fast-charging.

Previous teasers have previewed the electric truck’s open-air roof design courtesy of removable panels. The very same video also provided a quick glimpse of the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system measuring 12 and 15 inches, respectively.

The Hummer EV was originally scheduled for a May 20 world premiere, but GMC pushed back the debut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Coinciding with the reveal tonight, the company will start accepting reservations right away for $100 a pop and will allow early adopters to pick the desired trim level.

Production is programmed to begin next fall at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant that has been recently renamed Factory Zero to signal its EV-exclusive future. An SUV version will follow.