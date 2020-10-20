The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport configurator has been up and running since July, but its bigger brother still hasn’t been embedded into the company’s online builder. That will change in the coming days as Bronco Nation is reporting prospective customers will be able to spec their ideal body-on-frame SUV from Friday, October 23.

Expect a highly complex tool taking into account the fullsize 2021 Ford Bronco is available in no fewer than six trim levels: Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and Badlands. On top of these, there’s the flagship First Edition, but you can’t get one anymore as all 7,000 allocations – bumped by Ford from the original 3,500 – have been snatched up by early adopters.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco

53 Photos

Aside from picking your desired trim level, you’ll also have to select whether you want the two- or four-door version and choose between the 2.3- or 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine. Off-road enthusiasts will likely want the Sasquatch Package available as optional equipment across the range, except for the Wildtrak and First Edition where it comes as standard.

Depending on the trim level, the 2021 Bronco also Has Mid, High, and Lux Packages adding an assortment of kit at an extra cost, along with a choice between 11 body colors, plus a First Edition-exclusive Lightning Blue. Ford has previously announced there will be more than 200 factory-backed accessories available at launch, and we’ve recently learned these won’t come with extra installation costs.

Sooner or later, the configurator will be expanded to include a high-performance version that will be positioned on top of the range. Widely believed to get the Warthog moniker, the crown jewel of the Bronco family could cost in excess of $60,000 seeing as how the 4-Door First Edition was priced at $63,500.

Aside from gaining a speedy derivative, the big Bronco is likely going to adopt an eco-friendly powertrain courtesy of a plug-in hybrid setup. Ford has already hinted at a greener variant by showing the digital instrument cluster in a video in which an EV Coaching display made a brief appearance. The video is gone, but the screen capture remains.

Meanwhile, reservation holders will be able to turn them into actual orders later this year and the first deliveries are scheduled to commence in June 2021. You're in for a long wait if you haven't reserved one yet because Ford said some of the newer reservations won't be fulfilled until 2022.