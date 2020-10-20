With snow already hitting parts of the United States, it’s time to talk about tires. We do that every year but we know it’s important. Many people still ask us questions like “are winter tires mandatory?” or “do I really need winter tires if I have an AWD car?” Oh, and this one is our favorite: “are all-season tires good enough when it snows?” Well, it’s time for some answers.

Tyre Reviews, one of YouTube’s leading channels for tire reviews, has a new episode that compares a set of all-season tires with a set of winter tires. More precisely, the tires used are General Grabber Arctic and General Grabber HTS60 - two of the latest and most popular General tires on the market. The test vehicle is a Volkswagen Amarok truck with selectable RWD/AWD modes.

It may come as a surprise but if you have an all-wheel-drive car with four all-season tires, you’ll accelerate faster in the snow than an RWD car with winter tires. However, acceleration is definitely not the most important aspect in winter driving - braking and turning are what matter.

And that’s where the winter tires make all the difference. To put it simply, you can be quicker off the line with the all-season tires but when it’s time to brake and take a corner, the winter tires are the better option.

Assuming you’ve read the above, you are probably wondering about what the test from the video shows in numbers. We won’t spoil it for you but will just say it’s one of the most informative and entertaining tire comparison videos we’ve seen lately. One thing worth noting is that the results could probably have been different with a front-wheel-drive car.