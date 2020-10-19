The world of rear-seat entertainment has remained stagnant for quite a while until General Motors redesigned the units for its latest fleet of SUVs. While the lack of disc support may come as a kick in the gut for users who rely on physical media for long journeys, not all is lost.

What the new system lacks in backward compatibility, it makes up for with accessibility to current media platforms. The Blu-Ray or DVD player has been replaced with the ability to plug in devices (via USB-C or HDMI) like Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon TV, and Sling TV – the new unit also includes support for Android’s Miracast screen mirroring feature.

Regardless of how you choose to play your favorite movies and tv shows, the all-new GM Rear-Seat Media system adds two 12.6-inch touchscreens to the first-row headrests which should be big enough to remain in eyeshot of the third row. While the screens will tilt for optimal viewing, content can be mirrored on both displays.

The Rear-Seat entertainment system will also connect to the navigation system and allow passengers to provide points of interest to the front infotainment screen. As this could provide excellent pranking opportunities, we’d wager that there will be a child-lock facility for those inclined to recommend amusing landmarks. However, in an ideal scenario, it will allow a hungry passenger to show the driver or co-driver where they would like to eat.

In preventing the media-savvy traveler from burning through their data plan at journey’s end, customers will have the option to purchase a 4G LTE data plan and built-in Wi-Fi hot spot for the vehicle. Semantics aside, long-haul occupants can breathe a sigh of relief at what the new entertainment system brings to the table.