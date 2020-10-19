From humble beginnings, drifting has gone through a massive growth spurt here in the United States. As Vaughn Gittin Jr. has been part of the scene since day one, there couldn’t be a better driver to represent the Ford Motor Company at this year’s installment of Driftkhana at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

With a myriad of high-horsepower drift cars on offer, Gittin opted to pilot the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, a vehicle he developed with the Blue oval to show that electric cars can be incredibly exciting. While it’s capable of putting power down to all four tires, the rear-wheel-drive specialist chose to send all 1,400 horsepower (1,011 kilowatts) to the back for his demo.

As this isn’t the Goodwood timed shootout, drivers are able to showcase speed and style in their runs. While many competitors start with rolling burnouts and other theatrics, Gittin shows a more reserved approach with a run that is impossibly neat and tidy for the amount of power he has on tap. A master of his craft, he threads the Mach-E 1400 through hay bales and oil drums on the course without incident – the same couldn’t be said for some of his drifting compatriots.

To offer some perspective, the vehicle’s seven electric motors produce its magic power number of 1,400 hp (1,011 kW) and a tire slaying torque output of around 1,910 pound-feet (2,590 Newton-meters) – Ford didn’t disclose the exact torque figures but it’s easy to find out by looking at the motor supplier’s website. Powering everything is a 56.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack weighing in at 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms).

Standing among its internal combustion powered competitors – including but not limited to a V8 powered R35 Nissan GT-R – the Mustang brought its fair share of haters in the comments section. While this is nothing new, the electric superstar is an ambassador for what it can accomplish and not a final product. With such strong support from a man who eats, sleeps, and breathes internal combustion, the future looks promising.