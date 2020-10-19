There are tiny tweaks at the back, too.

The BMW X3 and X4 have refreshes on the way, and this extends to the M variants, too. A new batch of spy shots provides a close look at the updated X4 M.

Both the tweaked X4 and the M variant have new headlights that are smaller than the current lamps and have a more rounded shape. Judging by the camouflage on the vehicle in these shots, there's a revised lower fascia with corner inlets featuring a more triangular shape. The covering over the grille conceals the changes there.

Gallery: BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos

BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Face
14 Photos
BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Face BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Front BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Grille BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Front Three Quarters BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Three Quarter BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Brakes BMW X4 M Facelift Spy Photos Profile

At the back, there appear to be new taillights with sharper corners for the side that wraps around the body. The ower fascia seems a bit different, too, including generally smoother styling and a flatter piece of trim running between the quad exhaust pipes.

While there are no shots of the cabin here, there's a rumor about a few updates for the interior. The infotainment screen is reportedly larger, and the iDrive infotainment system control has cleaner integration into the center console. The gearshift gets a redesign, too.

The powertrain likely doesn't change at all, although the current setup is already quite good. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine makes 473 horsepower (352 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The Competition grade bumps the output to 503 hp (375 kW) and reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in roughly four seconds.

The Updated X4:

2022 bmw x4 spy photos 2022 BMW X4 Facelift Spied With A Dent In The Door
bmw x4 m facelift spy photos 2022 BMW X4 M Facelift Spied For The First Time

Look for the refreshed X4 to debut in 2021 and be on sale for the 2022 model year. It's not clear whether the M model would have an unveiling at the same time. Generally, the company staggers the launches, though, so the hotter variant might not arrive until later in 2021.

Source: Carpix