Nissan is door-handle deep in an ambitious revitalization plan that the automaker hopes will reverse its sales slide. The plan includes a dozen new or updated vehicles and, apparently, more safety tech. Today, the Japanese automaker announced it’d make its Safety Shield 360 active safety technology standard on 10 of its most popular models.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 puts six active safety technologies together in one package – automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear automatic braking. It’s similar to the Toyota Safety Sense and Honda Sensing Suite packages, which are also standard equipment on many Honda and Toyota models.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Rogue: First Drive

31 Photos

The new package will be standard on 10 Nissan models beginning with the 2021 model year. Currently, Nissan offers the pack as standard kit on six – the Sentra, Leaf, Maxima, Kicks, Rogue Sport, and Titan. Another is the new 2021 Rogue. The other three models receiving the safety pack are still a secret, though Nissan says it’ll announce them “in the coming months.” We’d bet that will include the new Nissan Frontier and the new Z car.

Nissan is working on breathing new life into its lineup, which hasn’t aged well compared to the competition. Pair that with a scandal, and it’s easy to see its unfortunate situation. Nissan plans to change that by introducing 12 new models by 2022. It will focus on C and D segment vehicles and EVs, which Nissans hopes to be selling a million of annually by the end of 2023.

The addition of Safety Shield 360 to more Nissan vehicles should help it compare to others in the segment. It’s already offered across six models, though adding four more never hurts. It’s just one part of a more significant strategy as the company refocuses its efforts on improving its product.