Roughly 11 months after debuting, there's finally American-market pricing available for the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic. The big, luxurious vehicle carries a starting price of $160,500 plus a $1,050 destination fee, and it arrives at dealers in late 2020.

The Maybach GLS is the luxury marque's first entry into the crossover segment. The vehicle uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 Newton-meters) of torque. The EQ Boost integrated starter-generator can contribute 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (249 Nm) for a short period of time. The big crossover can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds.

For improved ride comfort, the Maybach GLS uses an e-active body control suspension system. It uses a camera to scan the road ahead and make adjustments to smooth out bumps. The tech can even lean the vehicle into curves.

A Maybach is all about luxury, and this GLS pampers its occupants. The crossover comes standard with dual 12.3-inch screens for the instruments and infotainment and Burmester 3D surround sound system. Buyers can select a rear bench to fit a total of five people or two chairs in the back that are heated, ventilated, and have massage functionality. In addition, the folks in the back have access to a seven-inch tablet that includes controls for the four-zone climate control.

There are lots of other luxurious touches. For example, the cupholders are heated and cooled. Occupants in the front and back have access to wireless chargers. The headliner is Nappa leather and includes ambient lighting incorporated into it. The fragrance dispenser puts out a Maybach-exclusive smell that the company says is a mix of white osmanthus blossom leather, and spicy tea.

On the outside, the Maybach GLS differentiates itself from the Mercedes version by wearing a front end with a grille featuring an array of vertical chrome louvers. It comes standard with 22-inch wheels, but buyers can upgrade to a 23-inch design. For easier access, there are fully retractable power running boards.