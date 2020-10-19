The evidence is mounting that the next-generation Ford F-150 Raptor might be available exclusively in the four-door SuperCrew cab configuration, at least for a little while. The latest clue comes from Ford Authority who says its team is "hearing early whispers" that this is the case.

Earlier indications about the next-gen Raptor's body style came from the leaked VIN decoder for the 2021 model year truck. It only showed the four-door SuperCrew cab. All of this suggests the SuperCab with its small, swing-out door wouldn't be available for the performance pickup's first model year and perhaps even for the vehicle's full lifespan.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Spy Photos

Ford confirms the next-gen F-150 Raptor arrives for the 2021 model year, but the automaker is keeping technical details about it a secret. The latest rumor is that buyers would have two engines to pick from. One of them would be the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 but making 725 to 750 horsepower (541 to 559 kilowatts) in this application.

The other engine choice would be a high-output twin-turbo V6 with hybrid assistance. It's allegedly related to the powertrain in the Lincoln Aviator where this powertrain makes 494 hp (368 kW) and 630 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque.

Judging by spy shots, the new Raptor might have a more modest grille with a simple crossbar rather than the prominent "FORD" branding from the current model. The fenders appear broader, too.

There's also info suggesting that the truck would be available in the new color called Code Orange. The name hints that this is a vibrant shade that should really make the pickup pop out among traffic on the road.