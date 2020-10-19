Ford took its sweet time bringing back the revered Bronco as a Jeep Wrangler competitor, but it’s making up lost ground with an extensive lineup. Showing that variety is indeed the spice of life, the reputable off-roader is available with two and four doors, no fewer than six trim levels, and is compatible with more than 200 factory-backed accessories.

Even though customer deliveries won’t start until June 2021, Ford is already in an advanced stage of testing a future member of the Bronco lineup. Previously believed to get the Raptor suffix, the new flagship variant will bear the Warthog moniker and ride on 37-inch tires. New prototypes spotted by our pals at The Fast Lane Car seemingly show the chunky rubber and fender flares lending the cream-of-the-crop Bronco a menacing stance.

The Bronco equipped with the Sasquatch package already offers 35-inch tires, but the Warthog will kick things up a notch with a 37-inch set. While the exhaust tone doesn’t seem impressive, it’s not necessarily indicative of how the production vehicle will sound as we’re expecting a deeper note, worthy of the upgraded engine.

Speaking of which, a lot has been written about what will power the top dog in the Bronco lineup. Ford Global Program Manager Jeff Seaman and Bronco Chief Engineer Eric Loefller announced last month a factory V8 is not on the agenda, so we might be looking at an uprated V6. It could be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter from the Explorer ST where it makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm), but it’s all speculation at this point.

It’s going to be a long wait for the flagship Bronco because of the immense early success the reborn SUV has had among customers. As you may recall, some reservation holders aren’t going to take delivery before 2022, unless many of these early adopters will change their minds and withdraw their $100 refundable deposits. Customers will be able to convert these reservations into actual orders from late this year.

As far as pricing is concerned, it could easily hit the $60,000 mark seeing as how the Wildtrack in 4-Door guise begins at $51,370 before adding options. As a matter of fact, the Bronco has already reached that threshold considering the Bronco 4-Door First Edition was available for $63,500.

Interestingly, all the prototypes spied so far and the ones teased by Ford showed the more practical body style, which could mean two things – either the company will only sell the Warthog with four doors or it will prioritize its launch over the 2-Door model.