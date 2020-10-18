Goodwood Speed Week 2020 is fully underway and this year like many other events in 2020 looks a little different. Instead of the hoards of visitors enjoying the showcase of some of the most impressive pieces of machinery on the planet, it's simply just the cars, the track, and some passionate announcers. During this unique running of Goodwood Speed Week, the lap record was broken in a classic F1 car with a soundtrack that screamed out for miles.

Although Goodwood Speed Week is an enjoyable event to watch virtually, there’s something so strange about the lack of spectators. The fields that were once home to passionate visitors ready to enjoy a once in a lifetime lineup of vehicles is now empty. The safety of others is of course paramount at this time, and we can still look to the wonder of Goodwood Speed Week from the comfort of our own homes.

Take for example the record-setting run in the Arrows A11 classic F1 car from the 1990 Formula One Season. Powered by a Ford-Cosworth 3.5-liter DFR V8 engine that faced tough competition during its time in F1, the A11 proved that there’s plenty of impressive performance left in these older F1 cars. The Arrows A11 faced a tough grid in 1990 after the ban of turbocharging in F1. Competitors like Honda and Renault were working on V10 engines while Ferrari built V12s all of which produced more power than the A11’s V8.

A mid-field car at best, the A11 fought hard against its more powerful rivals as Ford and Cosworth worked hard to optimize the DFR V8 against this stout competition. Today we see the fruits of their labor as the A11 breaks the lap record at Goodwood and gains the recognition it deserved.