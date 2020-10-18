When it comes to owning a Bentley or Rolls-Royce, you’re expected to use these ultra-luxury vehicles for a host of applications, but drag racing is not one of them. However, that didn’t stop the team at carwow from taking a Bentley Continental GT W12 and Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge to a drag strip to see which is the quickest.

The new Bentley Continental GT is a striking luxury coupe made for the affluent shopper who chooses craftsmanship over all else. Powered by VW Auto Group’s 6.0-liter W12 engine, the Bentley Continental GT puts down an impressive 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The power is routed through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which produces lightning-fast shifts and adds to the performance of this massive coupe. The dual-clutch is mated to an all-wheel-drive set up to help put the power down and give owners the all-weather Bentley they deserve.

Our next contender is the Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge. This blacked-out luxury coupe is powered by a massive 6.6-liter BMW-sourced V12 engine that produces 624 horsepower (465kW) and 605 lb-ft (820nm) of torque. This power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission and then reaches the pavement through the rear wheels. The Wraith is based on the Ghost sedan, which shares a platform with the BMW 7-Series.

In this battle of performance, it turns out there is no comparison at all. The Bentley is the clear winner here thanks to its potent combination of all-wheel-drive grip and quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission. Does this race matter to customers seeking a Bentley or Rolls-Royce coupe? Probably not but it's fun to watch the massive difference between these competitors.