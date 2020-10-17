Last month, we've seen the changes that Cadillac will employ on its sedan offerings for the next model year. The 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 are getting substantial updates, even though they're just in their second year of being offered.

However, Cadillac will reportedly offer a new package for the CT5 – more specifically, for the CT5 Sport trim. According to a report by GM Authority, the CT5 Sport will get a V Performance Package, designed to bridge the gap between the Sport and V-Series trims.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5

6 Photos

As the name implies, the V Performance Package adopts performance upgrades from the V-Series trim and then added to the CT5 Sport. These upgrades include the performance suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, and the recently-unveiled Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. The fourth-generation of GM's proprietary suspension technology offers a 45 percent faster damping response when compared to its predecessor.

To get the V Performance Package, buyers will also need to choose the Brembo V Performance brakes. They also need to opt for the RWD model since it will not be offered when running on all fours.

Of course, the CT5 Sport with V Performance Package will also get the bulk of updates for the 2021 model year. These include a better 12-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Exterior paint colors such as Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic will also be dropped from the options, which will be replaced with Infrared Tintcoat. The CT4-V and CT5-V can be exclusively had in Rift Metallic paint job.

GM Authority didn't report on the pricing of the V Performance Package for the CT5 Sport, but it's expected to be revealed in the next few months or when the configurator goes up for the 2021 model year.