When you have a half mile airstrip and three German performance cars along with professional level production quality you know you’re going to have a good time watch this sensational drag race form the team over a Track Day. In today’s video we see a tuned BMW M240i drag race a new 992 generation Porsche 911 Carrera S and F80 BMW M3 Competition. Can this stock looking M240i match the performance of its much more expensive competition? Well let’s find out.

In stock trim the BMW M240i is an impressive mid-level performance car. It sports the B58 stright-6 engine found in the BMW M340i and Toyota Supra. This stout 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 is slowly become one of the most tuner friendly engines on the planet thanks to robust build quality and endless aftermarket support. In stock form the BMW B58 engine in the BMW M240i cranks out a respectable 335 hp (250 kW)and 369 lb-ft (500 nm) of torque. According to many tuners and owners these numbers are seriously underrated from the factory. The BMW M240i in today’s video sports a 6-speed manual transmission and a full-bolt on list of mods and a tune. This is good for an M240i that produces 490 hp (365 kW) to the wheels on the dyno.

The BMW M3 Competition featured in today’s video is stock save for a burble tune which only makes the car a little louder thanks to those exciting pop and bangs from the exhaust. The M3 Competition produces a stout 444 hp (331 kW) from its S55 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Finally, we have the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S. This supercar challenging Porsche shows that it takes quite a lot of effort and tuning to beat out a 911 in a drag race especially when its equipped with the PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission which is regarded by many as the best transmission on earth.

So, can a tuned BMW M240i hang with this tough competition on the drag strip? Let’s find out.