The Toyota Yaris GR is one of the most exciting cars in 2020 bringing rally car technology and passion to bear on the tiny Yaris hatchback with exciting results. With a trick all-wheel-drive system, turbocharged engine, and manual transmission, this tiny hot hatch is the perfect antidote to the ever-growing mass of passionless vehicles on the road today. As it turns out Toyota may have an even more focused Toyota Yaris on the way, which was caught testing at the Nürburgring.

Toyota’s GRMN performance division stands for Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring and this dedicated team has big plans for the future of Toyota’s enthusiast products. Toyota has a rich history of motorsports and recently saw massive success in endurance racing where it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Toyota has also made headway in the world of Rally where they finished second in the WRC Constructors Championship in 2019 and are seeing massive results in 2020 running neck and neck with Hyundai for first place.

This passion for motorsports is impacting Toyota in a big way and we can see their product line slowly shifting to offer more enthusiast offerings. The Toyota Yaris GRMN of 2018 set the ton for future GRMN products offering a driver-focused experience rather than chasing all-out performance figures. With the 2020 Yaris GR hitting everywhere except for the United States, we are seeing the evolution of this exciting performance brand.

In a recent spy video on the Nürburgring we see a more hardcore Toyota Yaris GR testing with more aggressive aero. It's not too hard to speculate that this could be the top tier Yaris GRMN and offer an even more focused hot hatch to slot above the new Yaris GR. Only time will tell but we look forward to seeing Toyota’s motorsport passion infused into even more vehicles in its portfolio.