The upcoming 2021 Hyundai Veloster N is about to hit dealers very soon, and while we're pretty excited about Hyundai's most performance-oriented car getting a snazzy new dual-clutch transmission, there hasn't been a lot of news about actual pricing. That is, until now. According to Cars Direct, the new Veloster N is getting quite the price bump, putting it in-between the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type R. How much of a price bump? $4,670 more than the current Veloster N, placing it in what seems to be a tricky place, right? Maybe not.

Hyundai's 275 horsepower hot hatch will start at a substantial $33,245 with destination charges. That's for the manual, and those opting for that eight-speed dual-clutch will have to fork over an extra $1,500, bringing the price up to $34,745.

According to Cars Direct who did some quick computing, this means that the 2021 Veloster N will now be $3,555 more expensive than the base model Golf GTI S in manual which is priced at $29,690. When equipped with the DCT, the Veloster N becomes $4,255 more expensive than a DSG-equipped Golf GTI S ($30,490). The Honda Civic Type R is still quite far in price, at $5,200 more expensive than the Veloster N with a manual.

The thing is, there's a lot more standard equipment in the 2021 Veloster N now, such as the then-optional $2,100 Performance Package which includes a bump in power (275 horses from 250), 19-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, and a limited-slip differential. Driver assistance features such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision-avoidance assist, and rear cross-traffic collision warning are now standard, too. Additionally, you're also looking at an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system and new seats with an illuminated N logo.