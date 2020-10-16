The company is planning versions for a roadster, spyder, and speedster.

In a normal world, it’s possible we would’ve seen more aftermarket add-ons for the C8 Chevrolet Corvette by now. Of course, 2020 is anything but normal – even standard Corvette production has been severely affected by coronavirus – but if these preliminary designs from Competition Carbon are any indication, the delays could be worth it.

The C8 isn’t a bad looking car by any means, though in the realm of mid-engine supercars it might be a bit tame for some. Competition Carbon already has a reputation for turning the aesthetic volume up to 11 on cars like the Lamborghini Huracan, and the company is very familiar with the previous-generation Corvette. Recent Instagram posts have given us a glimpse into Competition Carbon’s wheelhouse, previewing different versions of what it’s calling the C8RR.

 

The body kits are still in the design phase, but according to Muscle Cars & Trucks, the plan is to have everything ready for next year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. We aren't just talking about some bolt-on rocker panels and a big spoiler either – the C8RR Speedster removes headlights and the freaking windshield while adding a widebody kit, massive side intakes, hood vents, and a restyled exhaust that exits up through the engine cover.

If that's a bit too extreme, the company has plans to offer the bonkers body kit on more conventional C8 Corvettes featuring a fixed or folding roof. Fixed roof and spyder models will get a cool roof scoop to help funnel air to the 6.2-liter V8, which for now at least will reportedly remain factory stock. Models with headlights will also be offered for those who want to enjoy the shock-and-awe of the C8RR after dark.

The body kit will consist of parts made from various carbon fiber weaves as well as fiberglass reinforced plastic. Muscle Cars & Trucks reports pricing will be in the $15,000 to $30,000 range, with a target production of six to 10 body kits per year.

Sources: Muscle Cars & Trucks, Competition Carbon via Instagram

