Black trim makes everything a little bit better, right? That’s one feature Infiniti adds to its QX50 SUV for the 2021 model year, though the various changes and additions also makes everything a bit more expense. More on that in a bit.

The current QX50 launched for the 2019 model year, but 2021 brings a few updates in the form of colors and standard-issue equipment. Mineral Black joins the exterior color palette, though the shade by itself doesn't constitute a black package. Such a thing requires dark trim, and on Luxe models you can opt for the blackout treatment with black mirror caps, dark chrome accents, a black mesh grille, and black 20-inch wheels. Inside, the package also adds a graphite headliner. And though Mineral Black is a new color option, it's not required for the black package.

Beyond aesthetics, Infiniti also offers addtional standard equipment on select models. Sticking with the mid-range Luxe trim, the automaker adds heated front seats and a range of driver assists including blind-spot intervention, lane-depature prevention, intelligent cruise control, distance control assist, and ProPilot assist. Traffic sign recognition is now standard on Essential trim; a heads-up display and climate package is standard on Sensory, and the range-topping Autograph QX50 gains adaptive steering. AWD Autograph models also get a standard towing package.

Absent from the standard-issue upgrades is the entry-level QX50 Pure. That is, it's mostly absent – Infiniti says all QX50 models gain new rear seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags, acoustic laminated front side glass, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and automatic collision notification with emergency call. If you fancy the blackout package, however, it's only offered with Luxe trim.

Apparently, the across-the-board additions are enough for Infiniti to ask $37,950 for the entry-level QX50 Pure with front-wheel drive. That's an increase of $700 compared to last year, and it doesn't include $1,025 in destination charges. All 2021 QX50 trim levels are now available at dealerships in North America.