In the horsepower department, the previous-generation Ford F-150 topped out with the venerable 5.0-liter V8. That is, most F-150s topped out there, but the Limited and high-performance Raptor featured a tweaked 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 churning out 450 hp, compared to 395 hp in the V8. That high-output option didn't carry over to the new-generation pickup. At least, not yet anyway.

That's the claim in a new report from Ford Authority, which says it has information pointing to a return of the high-output V6. The source of that information is unknown, but with a new F-150 Raptor still in the testing phase, there's certainly reason to believe more power is in the F-150's future. That's how the 450-hp mill migrated to non-Raptor editions of the best-selling truck, and with current rumors pointing to a pair of engine options for the hardcore off-roader, the lesser option could certainly fill an F-150 engine bay without diluting the Raptor's reputation.

However, the Raptor rumors suggest the latest Baja-themed off-roader will not get a tweaked 3.5-liter H.O. EcoBoost as before. Instead, the starter powertrain could be a hybrid arrangement utilizing a 3.0-liter EcoBoost mill, similar to the Lincoln Aviator where it develops a combined 494 hp. This new report singles out the 3.5-liter engine specifically, so if the report is accurate, either the Raptor will nix the hybrid setup, or Ford will offer the high-output engine in the F-Series independent of the Raptor.

At this point, take it with a grain of salt. The new F-150 already offers buyers a 430-hp hybrid option, and both the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter V8 mills are bumped to 400 hp. There's also the 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel, a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, and a 3.3-liter naturally aspirated V6 available in the F-150 lineup. That's six engine options already, with the range-topper being just 20 hp shy of the previous H.O. EcoBoost. The only way a seventh engine option makes sense is if it comes from the Raptor, which should be unveiled early next year or possibly late this year as a 2021 model. At that point, we should know the truth.