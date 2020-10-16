Over the next few years, Volkswagen will invest unbelievable sums of money into the electric vehicle segment. Models such as the ID.3 or ID.4 are expected to roll out in large numbers on the mass market. But as good as an ID.3 might be, its styling does not evoke real emotions. So how about a look back at the VW's genesis: the Beetle? We have thought about it in exclusive renderings.

The retro idea of an electric neo-Bug, which could be called ID. Beetle, is not completely taken out of thin air: VW, for example, will bring the ID. Buzz concept into series production. This electric bus is to remind you of the famous T1 Transporter.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Beetle Renders

5 Photos

The ID. Buggy concept (gallery below) caused a sensation at the Geneva Motor Show in spring 2019. The bright green electric runabout was reminiscent of the Meyer Manx of the 1960s, which were based on the Beetle back then. Rumors have suggested a production version of this stylish EV.

Gallery: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy at the Concours d’Elegance

19 Photos

One thing is certain: you can use the MEB platform to create body designs to your heart's content. Plus, there are fewer technical limitations for an EV than with internal combustion engines. And it is even possible to revive the Beetle with rear-wheel-drive because the VW ID.3 has this layout.

In the November 2017, Volkswagen chairman Herbert Dies hinted at the possibility of an electric Beetle revival in an interview with the British magazine Autocar. VW has also already applied for a trademark for e-Beetle in Europe.

Of course, there was already one comeback for the Beetle. In 1994, VW showed the Concept 1 study with a rear-mounted engine. For the 1998 model year, the New Beetle came onto the market sharing a front-engined platform with the fourth-generation Golf. A successor arrived for the 2012 model year, and the last one came off the assembly line in July 2019.

Gallery: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz at Pebble Beach

35 Photos

There's space for an ID. Beetle in the line, particularly in the United States because VW isn't selling the similarly sized ID.3 there. Plus, the retro-looking vehicle would make a perfect couple with the production ID. Buzz.

In terms of design, an ID. Beetle would be similar to the ID. Buggy by cleverly mixing modern touches like an LED light strip in the front but with a general shape like the classic models. If this neo-Beetle retains the original's 4.1-meter (161.4-inch) overall length, it would be just a little shorter than the 4.261-meter (167.8-inch) ID.3.

If you want to have the old Beetle converted electrically, you can do so right now. The US company Zelectric has been successfully proving this for years, and with the official blessing of VW, the German partner company eClassics is putting historic Beetle bodies on the platform of the e-Up.

We believe VW should not forget to look in the rearview mirror when driving ahead into the future. Reflection on its own great tradition could convert nostalgia into a successful electric car.