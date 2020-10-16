The 2021 Ford Mustang offers a slightly different lineup of features and options, versus the 2020 model, according to dealer info obtained by Ford Authority. Most notably, there are more standard safety features.

The 2021 Mustang now gets Ford's Co-Pilot 360 safety tech suite. It includes automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, and rain-sensing wipers.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package: First Drive

For comparison, the 2020 Mustang is available with an optional $1,000 Safe and Smart package that includes pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and rain-sensing wipers.

The 2021 Mustang also has a simplified lineup. For example, the Performance Package Level 2 is going away. The Mach 1 largely replaces it. The $6,500 option was available for the Mustang GT Fastback. The equipment included 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, Brembo six-piston front brake calipers, a different front splitter, K-brace, larger radiator, MagneRide dampers, strut-tower brace, and a rear spoiler.

The new Mach 1 packs a 5.0-liter V8 making 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque just like the earlier Bullitt. Buyers can select a rev-matching six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. It adopts the heat exchangers from the GT350 and rear-axle coolers are sourced from the GT500. Prices start at $51,720 (plus a $1,195 destination fee), which is around $4,000 more than the outgoing Bullitt but $9,000 less than the GT350.

Elsewhere in the Mustang lineup, Ford discontinues the Shelby GT350 and GT350R. The new Mach 1 sits below it in terms of performance, and the supercharged GT500 has quite a bit more power at 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts).