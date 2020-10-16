The Volkswagen Taos made its official debut in the United States earlier this week as an indirect successor of the Golf, which will no longer be available on this side of the pond. The crossover is an important addition to VW’s range and it’ll also be available in some markets in the Latin American region.

What you see in the gallery below is the Taos for the Brazilian market. In a direct comparison with the North American version, there are some minor visual differences, including a modified front bumper diffuser, a slightly reshaped bumper, and - most notably - a LED light strip that extends across the entire width of the radiator grille.

Gallery: 2022 Volkswagen Taos (South American spec)

12 Photos

The cabin, however, seems to be 100 percent identical between the US model and the one for Brazil. There’s an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster available as well as a selection of customization options. The seats look comfortable and good-looking and there’s plenty of legroom for the passengers on the rear seats.

The biggest difference though comes when you take a look at under the hood. Whereas the US-sped model gets Volkswagen’s new 1.5-liter TSI engine (already available in several Volkswagen Group models in Europe), its Brazilian cousin makes do with the older 1.4 TSI. It generates 150 horsepower, while the US model is more powerful at 158 hp. In Brazil, you can get the new Taos with either an eight-speed automatic gearbox (for the FWD model) or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic (for the AWD model).

The crossover will be assembled in Puebla (Mexico) for the North American market, while South American countries will be supplied by Volkswagen’s factory in Argentina. Sales in both regions are expected to begin next year with the first to get it expected to be the United States.