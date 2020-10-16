2020 hasn’t been great for motorsport fans so far but there’s finally some light in the tunnel. From 16 to 18 October, the organizers of the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed are hosting a one-off motorsport event called the Goodwood Speedweek. The action is happening right now and you can follow it on this page.

The Goodwood Speedweek is taking place at the Goodwood Circuit near Chichester, West Sussex, close to the south coast of England. According to the organizers, it’s combining the best from the Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival, and Members' Meetings.

As a reminder, the 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event should return at full power in 2021.

“The next three days will feature an amazing mixture of F1, rallying, sportscars, touring cars and more, from the very beginning of motorsport right to the present day,” the event’s official description reads. “We'll celebrate 50 years of Porsche's first Le Mans win, 70 years of Formula 1, the incredible relationship between TWR and Jaguar, and the wonderful life of Sir Stirling Moss.”

As you can see from the livestream, there’s a lot to be excited about. The event is full of races, presentations, and gatherings - check out the full schedule at Goodwood’s official site and make sure to come back to this page during the next three days. We will follow all the action live from the Goodwood Circuit.