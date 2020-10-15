The McLaren Senna is a great car, and we're not talking about its exoticness and the fact that only 500 units of the Senna have been built by hand in Woking, England. The Senna is a tribute to the late Brazilian Formula One race driver, Ayrton Senna, which gave glory to the McLaren Formula One team towards the late '80s and early '90s.

McLaren designed the Senna for the race track. It's developed with a lightweight body with more than a handful of aerodynamic features, allowing incredible lap times. This admits the Senna as part of the McLaren Ultimate Series of cars.

With that said, the Senna is at the top of the McLaren food chain, but is it any quicker than the revered McLaren 720S? To find out, DragTimes has pitted the Ultimate McLaren against the quick and insanely fast 720S in a drag race for the first time. But before we proceed, let's crunch the numbers first.

The 720S is powered 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that churns out 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. It's light, too, tipping the scales at 3,167 pounds (1,437 kilograms).

The Senna is, of course, more powerful with its more powerful 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 789 hp (588 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. With lots of carbon fiber bits on the body, it's even lighter than the 720S at 3,030 lbs (1,374 kg).

Since the Senna is made for the track, it's meant to do well in corners so its aerodynamic body kits can produce drag that could off-set the results of this race. The 720S on this drag race is also fitted with a stickier set of tires, which Brooks explained in the video before the race started.

Nevertheless, which one do you think won this straight-line race? And do you concur with the results? Let us know in the comments section below.