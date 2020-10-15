It's Volkswagen's Ranger Raptor rival from Down Under.

Having been around for a decade, it’s safe to say the Amarok is getting a bit long in the tooth. Thankfully, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has teamed up with Ford to fast track the development of a second-generation truck, one expected to land by 2022 on the Ranger platform. Meanwhile, the current model still has a few aces up its sleeve, at least in Australia where VW joined forces with Walkinshaw for a beefier version.

Meet the W580 special edition, named after the Aussie aftermarket brand, and the amount of torque the diesel engine pumps out – 580 Newton-meters (428 pound-feet). The V6 turbodiesel engine produces the same 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) as the regular top-tier Amarok, with the only difference being the full horsepower is available permanently. As a reminder, the standard 3.0-liter Amarok has 255 hp (190 kW) and an overboost function temporarily unlocking an additional 13 hp (10 kW).

Gallery: 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw

2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw
13 Photos
2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw

It’s based on the flagship Amarok sold Down Under, on top of which Walkinshaw throws in a suspension tune with a modified front axle lifted by 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) for greater ground clearance. There are also new Pirelli Scorpion 275/50 R20 tires for the exclusive 20-inch alloys with wheel arch extensions to enable a brawny look.

Walkinshaw installed a custom dual exhaust system with side exits underneath the rear bumper and modified the front grille to further signal this isn’t just any Amarok. Bi-xenon headlights, LED fog lights, body-colored molded sports bar, and an individually numbered plaque inside round off the list of goodies.

The Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw will go on sale on December 1 when VW Commercial Vehicles Australia will disclose pricing details. Early adopters are in for a treat as the first 30 customers will receive "an all-expenses-paid, money-can't-buy, 'exclusive Walkinshaw experience’, which includes all flights, transfers, meals, and accommodation to attend a Walkinshaw factory tour and a Walkinshaw Andretti United track day."

Deliveries start in April 2021.

The Amarok Is Getting A Next Gen Thanks To Ford:

vw admits amarok axed without ford Volkswagen Admits Amarok Would've Died Without The Ford Partnership
next volkswagen amarok pickup rendering Next-Gen VW Amarok Rendered Based On Teaser Sketch

Source: Volkswagen Australia