It was only a couple of days ago when Volkswagen unveiled the Golf GTI Clubsport and now the peeps from Wolfsburg are turning our attention towards an even spicier hot hatch. Teased for the first time, the Golf R will break cover on November 4, according to a preview video published on the dedicated R social media channel on Instagram.

Oddly enough, the adjacent clip also shows the T-Roc R for some reason, a potent compact crossover part of VW’s extended performance lineup that also encompasses speedy versions of the Arteon / Arteon Shooting Brake, Tiguan, and Touareg R. The R-mageddon should also include a Golf R Variant based on spy shots showing prototypes of the long-roof Golf with quad exhausts.

There’s not much secrecy regarding what will reside underneath the hood as the Golf R is expected to use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as the R-badged Arteon and Tiguan models. We’re looking at 316 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) in a DSG-only hatch and wagon duo.

Some of you will recall an interesting rumor from earlier this year, which talked about VW’s intentions of using the inline-five engine from Audi. However, high-ranked officials from the Four Rings reportedly said no, thus forcing VW to stick with its tried-and-tested 2.0 TSI engine. Interestingly, spy shots from yesterday could show Audi is willing to share its 2.5 TFSI powertrain after all, with a 400-horsepower version of the Cupra Formentor allegedly on the way.

Following its official premiere next month, the new Golf R will likely go on sale in the first half of 2021 in Europe. Unlike the regular versions of the immensely popular compact hatchback, the R is coming to the United States together with the GTI. It’s unclear whether the GTI Clubsport is also earmarked for North America, but we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high.