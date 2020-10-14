Nissan enters the next model year with an unchanged version of its bestselling midsize sedan. The pricing of the 2021 Nissan Altima has been revealed, and along with it comes a more streamlined range – all while retaining the base price of the outgoing version.

For the 2021 model year, the Altima SR now sits above the SV trim, reordering the lineup to S, SV, SR, SL, and Platinum to match the rest of Nissan sedans. This transformation caused the SV trim to lose some standard features (moonroof, heated front seats and, Intelligent Lane Intervention), which are now available as an optional Premium Package.

Gallery: 2021 Nissan Altima

10 Photos

With that said, the pricing of the 2021 Nissan Altima starts at $24,300 for the S FWD trim. The SV FWD sells for $25,400 (SV AWD at $26,800) while the SR FWD gets a sticker price of $26,200 (SR AWD at $27,600). The top FWD trim SL can be had for $29,990 ($31,390 for the SL AWD). All of these trim levels are powered by the 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct-injection engine that makes 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts) and 180 pound-feet (244 Newton-meters) of torque.

The range-topping Platinum trim is exclusively available in AWD with an asking price of $34,100. It, however, loses the more-powerful VC-Turbo engine option, which means those who want the well-equipped model will need to settle for less grunt.

The 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine is now endemic to the SR FWD trim at $30,650. With 236 hp (176 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) of torque on tap, Nissan touts this engine to have "near V6-level performance with 4-cylinder fuel economy."

All of the prices mentioned here are exclusive of the $925 destination and handling fee. Nissan's online configurator for the 2021 Altima isn't out yet on the marque's U.S. website at the time of this writing, but the automaker said that it is now available across all Nissan dealerships nationwide.