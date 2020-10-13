We’re one week out from the GMC Hummer EV reveal even though production won’t begin until next fall. We’ll learn all about the new fully electric offering soon, though a new report from Automotive News sheds some light on what to expect – like GMC opening the reservation books. Prospective customers will also be able to select their preferred trim when making their deposit.

The publication spoke with Phil Brook, Vice President of GMC Marketing, who said that customers would be able to choose from one of four available trims, select their preferred dealer, and make a $100 deposit for a reservation. The order books open at 8 p.m. EDT on October 20, right as GMC begins its marketing blitz for the new model. Dealers will finalize the orders once we’re closer to production starting, just like other automakers are doing with their highly anticipated models.

Next week will also see GMC begin its advertising campaign for the model. There’ll be a spot during Game 1 of the World Series and NBC’s “The Voice.” Brook told the publication that GMC has a “large scale, multiplatform, multiscreen reveal campaign.” The brand first teased the model back in February during the Super Bowl with NBA superstar and (now) four-time NBA Champion LeBron James. It’s GMC’s first electric vehicle and an important model for all of General Motors.

GMC is calling the Hummer EV a “supertruck,” and it’s teasing a list of specs that should help the model live up to that designation. The Hummer will feature up to three electric motors that’ll deliver more than 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) and generate 11,500 pound-feet (15,590 Newton-meters) of torque. Last month, the automaker teased the model’s Crab Mode, which gives the truck the ability to turn all four wheels in the same direction. There’ll be cheaper models available with fewer motors and less capability, too.